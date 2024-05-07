Expand / Collapse search

Princeton house explosion under investigation

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 7, 2024 7:21am CDT
Fire
PRINCETON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Law enforcement is investigating a house explosion in Princeton, Minnesota, on Tuesday morning. 

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 9 crews responded to the 8200 block of 52nd Street around 4 a.m. and found a "large debris field" that was on fire. Officials said they are investigating a single-family residence that exploded, but further details were not immediately available. 

The sheriff’s office said the State Fire Marshal’s Office will be assisting in the investigation. 

FOX 9 will update the story once more information becomes available. 