Princeton house explosion under investigation

article

Law enforcement is investigating a house explosion in Princeton, Minnesota, on Tuesday morning.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 9 crews responded to the 8200 block of 52nd Street around 4 a.m. and found a "large debris field" that was on fire. Officials said they are investigating a single-family residence that exploded, but further details were not immediately available.

The sheriff’s office said the State Fire Marshal’s Office will be assisting in the investigation.

