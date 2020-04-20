President Trump tweets he had 'very nice' phone call from Minnesota governor

article

President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning that he had a “very nice” phone call from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and that the federal government is working on getting the state the “all he needs, and fast.”

“Received a very nice call from @GovTimWalz of Minnesota. We are working closely on getting him all he needs, and fast. Good things happening!” Trump tweeted.

This is the second time in less than a week the president has tweeted about the coronavirus situation in Minnesota. On Friday, Trump tweeted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!”—a slogan used by several hundred pro-Trump protesters who rallied outside Walz’s home in St. Paul later that day calling for Minnesota to be reopened.

As of Sunday, Minnesota has seen 2,356 positive cases of COVID-19 and 134 deaths attributed to the virus.