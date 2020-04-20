Expand / Collapse search

President Trump tweets he had 'very nice' phone call from Minnesota governor

Coronavirus in Minnesota
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 19: U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions at the daily coronavirus briefing at the White House on April 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. New York state will begin the nation's most aggressive COVID-19 antibody testing campaign ( Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images )

(FOX 9) - President Donald Trump tweeted Monday morning that he had a “very nice” phone call from Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and that the federal government is working on getting the state the “all he needs, and fast.” 

“Received a very nice call from @GovTimWalz of Minnesota. We are working closely on getting him all he needs, and fast. Good things happening!” Trump tweeted

This is the second time in less than a week the president has tweeted about the coronavirus situation in Minnesota. On Friday, Trump tweeted “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!”—a slogan used by several hundred pro-Trump protesters who rallied outside Walz’s home in St. Paul later that day calling for Minnesota to be reopened. 

As of Sunday, Minnesota has seen 2,356 positive cases of COVID-19 and 134 deaths attributed to the virus. 