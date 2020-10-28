President Trump to hold campaign rally in Rochester Friday night

article

President Donald Trump will be making a final push in Minnesota ahead of Election Day with a campaign visit at the Rochester airport on Friday, according to the campaign.

The rally will be held at 5 p.m. The doors open to general admission at 2 p.m. This rally is the president's third campaign rally scheduled on Friday, following stops in Michigan and Wisconsin earlier in the day.

Trump last came to Minnesota for a rally in Duluth on Sept. 30. Shortly after he tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized for several days. After a brief pause, the president returned to the campaign trail.

In 2016, Trump lost Minnesota by a narrow 1.5 percent margin to Hillary Clinton. Recent polls show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a lead over Trump in Minnesota.

More than 1 million absentee ballots have already been returned statewide, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State Office. That amount is already about 40 percent of the entire voter turnout in 2016.