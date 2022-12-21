Expand / Collapse search
Popeyes brings back free chicken sandwich deal through end of 2022

By Kelly Hayes
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX TV Digital Team
4a0316ea-Popularity Of Fast Food Chicken Helps Drive Nationwide Chicken Shortages And Price Increases article

FILE - A chicken sandwich from Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is shown on May 6, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Popeyes is bringing back its buy one, get one deal on chicken sandwiches through the end of the year. 

The chicken chain previously celebrated National Sandwich Day and National Fried Chicken Day in November with a week-long BOGO deal. Now, fans can once again order one chicken sandwich combo and get another for free at participating U.S. restaurants, the company said.

The deal began on Dec. 19 and runs through Jan. 1, 2023. It includes classic, spicy, or blackened chicken sandwiches. 

To redeem the BOGO offer, customers have to place an order through the Popeyes mobile app or on Popeyes.com.

The fine print: The deal is not available at Alaska, Hawaii, or Los Angeles stores, the company said. 

Last month, Popeyes debuted its take on a blackened chicken sandwich with a breading-free version seasoned with a blend of Cajun and Creole spices. 

In a press release, the chain said its culinary team "spent four years perfecting its version of the classic Blackening cooking technique, which originated in Louisiana and is used to better seal in seasoning and spices to flavor the meat, which then develops a crave-worthy, yet subtle browned or blackened crust."

The history of Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A, one of the largest family-owned restaurant chains in the U.S., rose from humble beginnings as a small diner in a suburb of Atlanta.

There are more end-of-the-year deals for customers, including at McDonald’s, where customers who order via its mobile app on Fridays can get free French fries through the end of 2022.

Free food is always welcomed by consumers, particularly this holiday season as persistent inflation results in higher prices for goods and services. In fact, a recent estimate by retail data firm Datasembly estimated that the cost of this year’s Christmas dinner will be an average of $60.29 — 16.4% higher than last year when comparing the same exact basket of goods.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.