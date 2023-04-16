Expand / Collapse search
Pope County deputy killed: Remembering Deputy Joshua Owen

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:28PM
Minnesota
FOX 9

A Pope County deputy responding to a report of domestic violence was killed in a shooting on Saturday night. Sunday morning, Pope County Sheriff's Office announced Deputy Josh Owen was the deputy killed in the shooting. 'The sheriff's office reports Deputy Owens served the force for nearly 12 years. He worked with K-9 officer Karma.

CYRUS, Minnesota (FOX 9) - A Pope County deputy responding to a report of domestic violence was killed in a shooting on Saturday night.

Sunday morning, Pope County Sheriff's Office announced Deputy Josh Owen was the deputy killed in the shooting. 'The sheriff's office reports Deputy Owens served the force for nearly 12 years. He worked with K-9 officer Karma.

"Deputy Owen had a heart as big as his stature," writes the sheriff in a Facebook message. "He leaves behind a wife and a son. He loved his family, his brotherhood, and his community."

Police agencies are mourning the lost of another people officer, the third killed in a week. Deputy Josh Owen was shot during a response on Saturday night. (Polk County Sheriffs Office / Supplied)

Just last month, Deputy Owen was honored along with fellow deputies for their rescue efforts during a house fire in November. He received a "Distinguished Service" award for his actions.

"Deputy Owen and EMS Director Meyer arrived on scene and began immediate patient care," said the sheriff's office. "They maintained their calm and provided professional care to not only the individual who was removed from the house fire but also their distressed colleagues."

Sadly, Deputy Owen was killed on the day of his 44th birthday. He was born on April 15, 1979. Along with his service to Pope County, Deputy Owen also served in the U.S. Military.