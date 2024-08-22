Ponsford man abused minor child on White Earth Reservation: Indictment

A man from Ponsford, Minnesota, has been charged with sexually abusing a minor under the age of 12 years old on the White Earth Reservation in late 2023.

What we know

According to court documents, between Oct. 1, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2023, Joseph D. Schultz, 42, knowingly engaged in sexual acts with a minor victim – intentionally touching them both over and through their clothing. Contact included penetration of the genital areas, according to charges.

The acts occurred within the exterior boundaries of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe Indian Reservation, documents state.

The indictment charges Schultz with one count of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual contact.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI and the White Earth Tribal Police Department.

What’s next?

The government is required to make all disclosures required by Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure by Aug. 28, 2024.

A trial is currently scheduled for Oct. 28, 2024, before Chief Judge Patrick J. Schiltz, in Duluth, Minnesota.