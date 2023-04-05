Large police investigation at Southdale Center in Edina

article

Police have swarmed the parking lot at Southdale Center in Edina for an incident Wednesday night.

FOX 9 is working to learn more about what's going on. A store employee told us a lockdown was issued at the mall but mall security was unable to elaborate. Our crews see police investigating near the northside entrance off West 66th Street, near Macy's.

One employee told FOX 9 that they heard shots from a restaurant. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.

FOX 9 is tracking the situation and will update this story as more information is made available.