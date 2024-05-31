Minneapolis, MN law enforcement line of duty deaths: List

Minneapolis Police Officer Jamal Mitchell is the latest law enforcement officer to be killed while on duty, joining a growing list of police officers who have lost their lives while doing their job. Here is a look at police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota and the region who have been killed in the line of duty.

The City of Minneapolis has seen a total of 51 fallen officers and two police K9s throughout its history. Of these deaths, 28 were the result of being struck by gunfire, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

According to the Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association (LEMA) and the Officer Down Memorial Page, here are the line-of-duty deaths in Minneapolis:

Officer Jamal Mitchell died from gunfire on May 30, 2024. He was responding to a shooting at an apartment on Blaisdell Avenue South when he was shot in what authorities describe as an ambush.

Officer David Richard Loeffler died on May 29, 2009, succumbing to injuries sustained when he was struck by a drunk driver 12 years prior, LEMA says.

Park Police officer Mark Bedard died after being struck by a vehicle on Nov. 9, 2007. He was struck nine days earlier during a foot pursuit where he was struck by a patrol car.

Officer Melissa Jayne Schmidt died from gunfire on Aug. 1, 2002. She was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and was shot after responding to reports of a woman with a gun.

Patrolman Ward Lee Canfield died from gunfire on March 2, 2000. He died from pneumonia contracted by gunshot wounds he sustained on Aug. 17, 1957, after pursuing a stolen car.

Officer Paul K. Moen died from a heart attack on July 1, 1995. He collapsed when he tried to stop a man from attacking another officer while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Patrolman Jerome Victor Haaf died from gunfire on Sept. 25, 1992. He was shot from behind while on a coffee break by two gang members who killed another patron.

Sgt. David Ward Mack died from gunfire on Nov. 2, 1986. He died from gunshot wounds sustained on Dec. 13, 1979, when he was serving a warrant.

Patrolman Richard Paul Miller, Sr. died from gunfire on Aug. 25, 1981. He was shot when confronting an auto-theft suspect.

Patrolman George A. Partridge, Jr. died from gunfire on May 26, 1976. He was shot at a bar after the end of a shift when he identified himself as a police officer.

Lt. Inno H Suek died from gunfire died from gunfire on Sept. 30, 1972. He was working an off-duty security job at a liquor store when he was killed during a robbery.

Patrolman Joseph G. Pudlick died from gunfire on Feb. 4, 1972. He was shot while helping deputies arrest a man with a mental commitment order.

Patrolman Richard L. Berquist died from gunfire on April 7, 1969. He was shot while responding to a burglary.

Reserve Officer Lloyd Reed died from being struck by a vehicle on Aug. 6, 1965. He was assisting officers while responding to a series of tornadoes.

Officer James E. Hendricks died from gunfire on Dec. 15, 1963. He was shot after responding to a report of a man threatening a woman with a gun.

Reserve Officer Andrew Ferman "Pete" Sharp died from being struck by vehicles on Aug. 17, 1963. He was directing traffic when he was struck by two speeding cars.

Sgt. William F. Herkal died from gunfire on Aug. 17, 1963. He was shot while responding to a robbery.

Patrolman Leo M. Bessner died from a heart attack on May 12, 1958. The heart attack happened after a struggle with a motorist.

Patrolman Robert H. Fossum died from gunfire on Aug. 17, 1957. He was shot while pursuing a stolen car.

Patrolman Donald T. McHale died from an assault on March 25, 1951. He suffered fatal lacerations after being pushed through a window.

Sgt. John W. O'Neil drowned on June 7, 1944. He was trying to recover a canoe that went over a waterfall. Two canoeists also drowned.

Patrolman Harold O. Olson died from a motorcycle crash on Aug. 9, 1941. He was trying to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation.

Patrolman Adolpf G. Karpinsky died from being struck by a vehicle on May 22, 1941. He died two months after he was struck.

Patrolman John B. Gearty died from a heart attack on July 10, 1939. He was responding to a fight call and became involved in an altercation.

Patrolman James H. Trepanier died from gunfire on Sept. 20, 1938. He was shot 10 years earlier when he was trying to arrest several men at a nightclub.

Policewoman Georgianna Sharrot died from being struck by a taxicab on June 14, 1937. She was hit five months before she succumbed to her injuries.

Patrolman Ben J. Lehman died after being struck by a vehicle on May 3, 1936. The driver was later arrested for a hit-and-run.

Special Patrolman Peter Erath died from an assault on May 26, 1934. He was assaulted four days earlier during a truck strike.

Patrolman John W. Thomas died from gunfire on Aug. 5, 1933. He was shot while trying to arrest a man for fighting.

Patrolman Leo R. Gorski died from gunfire on Dec. 18, 1932. He was shot while responding to a bank robbery two day earlier.

Patrolman Ira Leon Evans died from gunfire on Dec. 16, 1932. He was shot while responding to a bank robbery.

Patrolman Harold Hagen died from a motorcycle crash on Aug. 3, 1932. He hit the broadside of a car when it pulled into his path.

Patrolman Clayton Olson died from gunfire on Aug. 9, 1931. He followed a suspicious man down an alley when the suspect opened fire.

Patrolman Harry McGraw died from gunfire on Feb. 1, 1931. He was shot and killed during a pharmacy robbery.

Lt. Harry E. Parker died from gunfire on Dec. 24, 1930. He was shot during an apartment raid.

Patrolman Clayton J. Seawell died from a motorcycle crash on May 4, 1929. He was thrown from the motorcycle after striking the back of a vehicle.

Patrolman Albert Anderson died from a runaway horse accident on Feb. 2, 1928. He was thrown beneath the horse-drawn wagon the day before.

Sgt. Michael J. Owshaney Lawrence died from gunfire on Dec. 30, 1925. He was trying to arrest a robbery suspect.

Officer Emil Engstrom died from gunfire on Aug. 15, 1923. He was trying to arrest a robbery suspect.

Officer Frank S. Hallet died from gunfire on Aug. 25, 1920. He was shot when trying to stop a vehicle of suspected moonshiners.

Officer John Francis Young died from gunfire on July 12, 1919. He was shot while trying to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

Officer George Woessner died from a motorcycle crash on June 24, 1919. He swerved to avoid a car that was going the wrong way.

Detective James A. "Bert" Weare died from gunfire on Feb. 7, 1919. He was searching a home for a robbery suspect when the suspect opened fire.

Officer George Connery died from an assault on April 24, 1917. He was beaten to death after being abducted during a traffic stop.

Officer Nels C. Anderson died from gunfire on May 31, 1916. He was shot while responding to a report of a man murdering his wife.

Officer Otto G. Ostby died from a motorcycle crash on May 19, 1915. He was responding to a burglary call when he struck the rear of another vehicle.

Officer George B. Anderson died from a vehicle crash on Nov. 28, 1913. He was killed when a damaged vehicle he was removing from an accident overturned on top of him.

Patrolman William Joseph Lydon died after being struck by a vehicle on Nov. 25, 1913. He was hit four days earlier and succumbed to a brain injury.

Officer Joseph Ollinger died from gunfire on July 15, 1911. He was shot while trying to arrest an escaped convict.

Officer Charles C. Channels died from an electrocution on May 27, 1906. He was trying to move a downed wire.