Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin of Minnesota killed in shooting, 2 officers injured identified

Fargo Police Department (FPD) has released the names of the three officers who were shot on Friday, including Minnesota native Jake Wallin, who was killed in the incident.

The police department held a press conference on Saturday about the shooting near 9th Avenue South and 25th Street South, in what the police chief called one of the most difficult times in the department's history.

"The events of the last 24 hours have been among the most difficult in our department’s nearly 150-year history. This was a heinous and unthinkable act of aggression against our officers and the entire metro community," Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski said in a statement.

Officer Jake Wallin

Minnesota native Jake Wallin, 23, was fatally shot during the incident. He had recently joined the Fargo Police Department in April 2023 and was still completing his field training. The 23-year-old from St. Michael graduated from the Alexandria Technical and Community College and served in the Minnesota Army National Guard.

The FPD said Wallin described his interest in law enforcement as "an exciting opportunity to truly make a difference in this community."

Officers injured in shooting

The two Fargo officers shot and injured were Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes. They both remain hospitalized in critical stable conditions with serious injuries.

Dotas has been with the Fargo Police Department for six years. He serves as a training and motorcycle officer, and is a member of the crowd management team, Red River Valley SWAT negotiations team, and the North Dakota Air National Guard.

Hawes joined the FPD with Wallin on April 19, 2023. He is currently in the process of completing field training and previously worked as a corrections officer. Prior to joining the force, he attended the University of Minnesota-Morris and graduated with a degree in Psychology.

A bystander was also shot during the incident and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The 25-year-old woman's current condition is unknown.

Shooting suspect

FPD identified the suspect as 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. He was shot at the scene by Officer Zachary Robinson, a seven-year veteran with the FPD. Barakat was transported from the scene to a healthcare facility, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.

Robinson has been placed on paid administrative leave while the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NDBCI) conducts an investigation into the use of force, which is standard procedure.

"We want to assure the community that our state and federal partners are working tirelessly to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this incident and pursue all investigative leads," the department said in a statement.