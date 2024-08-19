Police investigate fatal shooting near Minneapolis encampment

Police are investigating a fatal shooting near an encampment in Minneapolis on Monday.

What we know

Minneapolis police responded shortly after 5 p.m. to East 33rd Street and 3rd Avenue South for the report of a shooting.

Our crews saw police investigating in the area of an encampment at that spot.

Right now, police have confirmed one person was killed in the shooting. However, further details have not yet been released.

What's next?

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. FOX 9 is waiting to learn more about the circumstances leading up to shots being fired.

In a tweet, advocates for the encampment said the city was clearing the encampment after Monday's shooting.