Police checking for other victims after inappropriate sexual contact at Beyonce concert

University of Minnesota police are searching for other potential victims after a report of unwanted sexual contact at Beyonce's concert in Minneapolis.

Police are asking anyone else who faced "inappropriate and unwanted sexual contact" at the show at Huntington Bank Stadium on Thursday, July 20, 2023 to contact investigators.

Any potential victims can reach out to officers at the University of Minnesota Police Department Investigations Division at 612‐624‐2677 or at police@umn.edu.

Further details about the alleged assault report were not disclosed by investigators. It's unclear if a suspect has been identified in the incident.