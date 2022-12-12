Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County
10
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 8:01 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 AM CST, Lac Qui Parle County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Pope County, Stearns County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County

Police: 14-year-old driver seriously hurt after crash in stolen Kia

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 6:45PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

(FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 14-year-old boy who police say was behind the wheel of a stolen Kia is fighting for his life on Monday after an overnight crash in Minneapolis.

Police responded around 10:40 p.m. Sunday for the crash on 39th Avenue North near Upton Avenue in the Victory neighborhood. At the scene, officers found a 14-year-old boy, the only person in the vehicle, seriously hurt.

The teen boy was rushed to North Memorial Medical center where he is being treated for what police called life-threatening injuries. Investigators say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Leaping off the crash on Monday, Minneapolis police also shared stats about the ongoing problem of Kia and Hyundai thefts. In 2022, Kias and Hyundais are being stolen at nearly nine times the rate in 2021, going from 250 thefts to 2166 so far this year.

RELATED: St. Paul man files class action lawsuit over Kia theft vulnerability

Police add that 131 Kia or Hyundai vehicles have been stolen more than once with five being stolen on three separate occasions. Police say stolen Kias and Hyundais have also been used to commit other crimes, including being involved in five homicides, 11 shootings, 34 robberies, and 212 hit-and-run accidents.

Police are reminding drivers to take steps to protect their vehicles, especially if they own an affected Kia or Hyundai, including using anti-theft devices, like a steering wheel lock, parking in well-lit areas, locking their doors, and don't leave their keys in their car.

For Kia and Hyundai owners, keys don't matter much as criminals have used an exploit to steal those vehicles.