Plowy McPlowFace ready for action on Minnesota roads

By FOX 9 Staff
Plowy McPlowFace is the newly named snowplow for the Minnesota Dept. of Transportation Metro District. (Minnesota Dept. of Transportation)

(FOX 9) - Minnesota's newly named snowplows are ready for duty.

Monday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed off the eight freshly painted snowplows now bearing the names selected in the Name a Snowplow Contest. More than 122,000 people voted to name a snowplow in each of the eight MnDOT districts.

  • Duck Duck Orange Truck – District 1
  • Plow Bunyan – District 2
  • Darth Blader – District 3
  • Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya – District 4
  • Plowy McPlowFace - Metro District
  • Snowbi Wan Kenobi – District 6
  • F. Salt Fitzgerald – District 7
  • The Truck Formerly Known As Plow – District 8

While rain is in the forecast this week, another snow could still be in store for this crew to hit the roads before spring is over.