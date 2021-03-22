Plowy McPlowFace ready for action on Minnesota roads

article

Minnesota's newly named snowplows are ready for duty.

Monday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed off the eight freshly painted snowplows now bearing the names selected in the Name a Snowplow Contest. More than 122,000 people voted to name a snowplow in each of the eight MnDOT districts.

Duck Duck Orange Truck – District 1

Plow Bunyan – District 2

Darth Blader – District 3

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya – District 4

Plowy McPlowFace - Metro District

Snowbi Wan Kenobi – District 6

F. Salt Fitzgerald – District 7

The Truck Formerly Known As Plow – District 8

While rain is in the forecast this week, another snow could still be in store for this crew to hit the roads before spring is over.