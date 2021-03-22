Plowy McPlowFace ready for action on Minnesota roads
(FOX 9) - Minnesota's newly named snowplows are ready for duty.
Monday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed off the eight freshly painted snowplows now bearing the names selected in the Name a Snowplow Contest. More than 122,000 people voted to name a snowplow in each of the eight MnDOT districts.
- Duck Duck Orange Truck – District 1
- Plow Bunyan – District 2
- Darth Blader – District 3
- Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya – District 4
- Plowy McPlowFace - Metro District
- Snowbi Wan Kenobi – District 6
- F. Salt Fitzgerald – District 7
- The Truck Formerly Known As Plow – District 8
While rain is in the forecast this week, another snow could still be in store for this crew to hit the roads before spring is over.