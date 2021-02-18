Here are the 50 finalists for MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

article

Voting for MnDOT’s "Name a Snowplow" contest is live with a list of 50 finalists.

Ranging from Ojibwe and Dakota translations to strained puns based on the names of Minnesota celebrities, the list of names is strange and humorous.

Voting is live until Feb. 26 on the MnDOT website. You can cast up to eight votes here. One new plow in each of MnDOT's eight statewide districts will named based on the top 8 vote-getters.

The finalists were narrowed down after more than 24,000 nominations, MnDOT says.

Here are the finalist name suggestions: