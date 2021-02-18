Here are the 50 finalists for MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
(FOX 9) - Voting for MnDOT’s "Name a Snowplow" contest is live with a list of 50 finalists.
Ranging from Ojibwe and Dakota translations to strained puns based on the names of Minnesota celebrities, the list of names is strange and humorous.
Voting is live until Feb. 26 on the MnDOT website. You can cast up to eight votes here. One new plow in each of MnDOT's eight statewide districts will named based on the top 8 vote-getters.
The finalists were narrowed down after more than 24,000 nominations, MnDOT says.
Here are the finalist name suggestions:
- Ain’t Snow Stopping Us Now
- Babe the Orange Plow
- Blizzard Blaster
- Blizzard Wizard
- Blizzard of Oz
- Buzz Iceclear
- C-3PSnow
- Cold Enough for Ya?
- Darth Blader
- Dontcha Snow
- Duck Duck Orange Truck
- Edward Blizzardhands
- F. Salt Fitzgerald
- Fast and the Flurry Less
- Flake Superior
- For Your Ice Only
- Frostbite
- Frosty the Snowplow
- Giiwedin (Ojibwe word for ‘north wind’)
- Goldy Snow-pher
- Ičamna (Dakota word for ‘blizzard’)
- Joe Plow-er
- Justin Moresnow
- Kent Brrr-bek
- King of the North
- L'Plow du Nord
- Lake SnowBeGone
- Live, Laugh, Plow
- Luke Snowalker
- Mary Tyler More Snow
- Minnesota nICE
- No Business Like Snow Business
- Oh Snow You Didn't!
- Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya
- Plow Bunyan
- Plowabunga!
- Plowy McPlowFace
- Plowin' in the Wind
- Princess Kay of the Snowy Way
- Purple Snow
- Raspberry Brrr-et
- Road Carew
- Sir Plows A Lot
- Snowbi Wan Kenobi
- Snow Place like Home
- Tator Tot Hotdish
- Spirit of ‘91
- The Truck Formerly Known as Plow
- The Winterstate