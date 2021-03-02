'Plowy McPlowFace' earns most votes in Name a Snowplow contest

article

Eight Minnesota snowplows have new names this week after more than 122,000 Minnesotans voted in MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow contest last month.

In February, the state’s department of transportation released the 50 finalist names it narrowed down from the more than 22,000 initial submissions. After the voting concluded, the eight names receiving the most votes were announced winners.

They are, in order of vote totals:

Plowy McPlowFace - Metro District

Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya – District 4

Duck Duck Orange Truck – District 1

Plow Bunyan – District 2

Snowbi Wan Kenobi – District 6

F. Salt Fitzgerald – District 7

Darth Blader – District 3

The Truck Formerly Known As Plow – District 8

The eight MnDOT districts will be formally naming their plows on their various social media accounts over the next month.

To see the vote tallies for all the finalists, click here.