Pedestrian pumping air into tires struck by vehicle on I-35W in Minneapolis

A Brooklyn Park man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck during a hit-and-run on Interstate 35W early Thursday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol report states the incident happened at 3:10 a.m. after a vehicle stalled in the traffic lane on southbound I-35W at 46th Street in Minneapolis.

A 35-year-old man from Brooklyn Park exited the vehicle and was pumping air into the tires when he was struck by an "unknown older passenger vehicle," the report states. The Minnesota State Patrol told FOX 9 on Thursday that troopers are working to identify the vehicle.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center, according to the report.

The state patrol said the crash is under investigation.