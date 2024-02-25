Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Burnsville

article

A man was killed after he was hit by a car on County Road 42 in Burnsville Saturday night.

According to West St. Paul Police, who were on the scene, around 8:45 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle which was traveling eastbound on County Road 42 and 145th Street in Burnsville. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the car is cooperating with police, and was not impaired by alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision.

The collision is being investigated by Hastings police.

Multiple Dakota County agencies are assisting in Burnsville public safety duties due to the recent events in Burnsville that killed two police officers and a firefighter-paramedic, authorities added.