Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Minneapolis Monday, police searching for driver

Police are looking for a driver after a man was struck by a car Monday morning in Minneapolis. He later died at the hospital.

According to police, at about 2:20 a.m., authorities responded to a hit and run on the 600 block of Franklin Avenue West.

When they arrived, officers were flagged down by a person at the scene who directed them to the victim. Officers began to provide aid to the man, believed to be in his 30s. The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police believe the victim was walking to his car that was parked on the south side of Franklin Avenue. As he was at the side of his car, the suspect vehicle struck him, pinning him between the cars momentarily. When the suspect vehicle fled, it caused the victim to become airborne and land in the street.

Homicide detectives are now assigned to the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and those providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.