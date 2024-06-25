Expand / Collapse search
St. Paul police investigate man found fatally shot in crashed car

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  June 25, 2024 9:09am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

St. Paul police investigating a fatal shoot near the intersection of Van Dyke and York Avenue. (Credit: St. Paul Police Department)  (Supplied)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in a crashed car Monday night. 

St. Paul police say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Van Dyke and York Avenue near the Hazel Park Rec Center. 

There, officers say they found an SUV that crashed into a tree and a man behind the car who had been shot. Fire department medics responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officers secured the scene and began searching for evidence and potential witnesses. Law enforcement is still working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Police encourage anyone with information to call authorities at 651-266-5650.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will identify the victim along with the cause and manner of death. This is the 12th homicide of 2024 in St. Paul, according to police. 

The shooting remains under investigation. 