Park Tavern closes after deadly crash, memorial grows on patio

The Brief A memorial has been placed outside of Park Tavern after a deadly crash on its patio Sunday night. The St. Louis Park restaurant is closed until further notice. Official details about the victims are not yet known, but two people died, and three others were injured.



Park Tavern in St. Louis Park is closed until further notice after a deadly crash on its patio Sunday night left two people dead and three others injured.

What we know

A driver slammed into the Park Tavern patio in St. Louis Park just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, leaving two people dead and three others injured.

Police say the driver entered the parking lot and attempted to park the car before driving into the patio area. The man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

On Monday, the mangled furniture was still in the grass at the scene, and the restaurant announced it was closed until further notice. The Minnesota State Patrol was on scene investigating Monday morning.

A makeshift memorial with flowers and shirts draped over chairs was set up outside the restaurant as community members came to pay their respects.

What they’re saying

An emergency room doctor at Methodist Hospital, Thomas Stark, told FOX 9 they were out celebrating a co-worker's last shift when the incident happened.

While law enforcement has not released details about the victims, Stark said one of his co-workers was killed in the crash, and three other co-workers who were injured will have a long recovery.

"They’re just amazing people… they’re really dedicated to their patients and just loved people," he said.

The Park Tavern announced on social media it's closing until further notice as it helps support and care for its staff and community.

"Following the tragic incident on our patio Sunday night, Park Tavern will be closed until further notice as we support and care for our staff and neighbors. Thank you for your understanding and kindness during this incredibly difficult time."

What we don’t know

At this point, it’s unclear why the driver drove into the patio area and whether the crash was an accident.

Law enforcement has not released the identities of the two people killed, and the conditions of the three others are currently unknown.