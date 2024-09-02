Park Tavern crash victim Kristina Folkerts' special connection remembered

The brief Kristina Folkerts, one of the victims in the deadly Park Tavern crash on Sunday, had been previously profiled by FOX 9. The crash occurred when a driver, now in custody, drove into the tavern’s patio, killing Folkerts and one other person, and injuring three to four others. Among the other victims were a group of nurses from Methodist Hospital, celebrating a coworker’s final shift. Official identifications of the victims have not yet been released by the police.



Kristina Folkerts, one of the victims of the fatal crash at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park, Minn., had a deep, lifelong connection to Park Tavern where she worked as a server, that FOX 9 had previously profiled.

Background

Back in September 2023, FOX 9 shared the story of Folkerts who had become a waitress at the Park Tavern, the same spot where her mother worked.

Folkerts grew up at the tavern, often spending her childhood days there with her mother, Lauralee, who was a beloved server at Park Tavern for decades before her death in 2008 from ovarian cancer.

After Lauralee passed away, Folkerts initially struggled to return to the place that held so many memories of her mother. But after becoming a mother herself, Folkerts decided to return to Park Tavern for a job.

What we know

The crash on Sunday night, which killed Folkerts and one other person and injured three to four others, occurred when a driver, now in custody on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, drove into the tavern’s patio area.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol, which is conducting an accident reconstruction.

The victims

Among the other victims was a group of nurses from Methodist Hospital who were on the patio celebrating the final shift of a departing coworker when a tragedy occurred.

FOX 9 is told the other individual killed was a man who worked as an intensive care coordinator.

"He worked his way up to being an ICU nurse, and he’s one of the best at it. He’s a great, kind human being, awesome with patients, and awesome with their families," said Dr. Thomas Stark of Methodist Hospital.

The hospital confirms that four more nurses are among the injured after a summer night on a patio turned tragic in moments.

"These are wonderful people, colleagues of mine, and I just pray for their well-being and wish them peace," said Mary McGibbon, a Methodist employee.

Police have not officially identified any of the victims.

How to help

An online fundraiser has been created by the Park Tavern to help support Folkerts' family after the deadly crash. The fundraiser has already raised $68,000.