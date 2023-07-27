Overnight closure of I-94 rescheduled due to weather conditions
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Due to the extreme heat in the Twin Cities, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has postponed the overnight closure of I-94 in both directions between I-394 and I-694.
The project was originally scheduled to begin July 27, but will now start on July 28.
Beginning at 8 p.m. on July 28, MnDOT crews will close the ramp from eastbound I-94 to Highway 55, 4th Street North and 7th Street. From 10 p.m. July 28 through 5 a.m., July 29, I-94 will be closed in both directions between I-394 and I-694.
Crews need the closure on I-94 to pour the deck for the Plymouth Avenue bridge that crosses over I-94. Motorists will be detoured using I-394 to Highway 169 to I-694.
The following ramps to I-94 will be closed:
- Southbound Hwy 252 to eastbound I-94/Southbound Hwy 100/Eastbound I-694
- 53rd Ave./W. Lyndale Ave. to eastbound I-94
- 49th Ave./48th Ave/N. Lyndale Ave. to eastbound I-94
- Dowling Ave. to eastbound I-94
- Broadway Ave. to eastbound I-94
- Eastbound I-394 to westbound I-94
- Lyndale Ave S. to westbound I-94 at Lyndale Ave N./Plymouth Ave split