Minnesota weather: Tropical heat, strong storms possible

Oppressive heat is in the forecast for Thursday, when it'll feel like more than 100 degrees.

An excessive heat warning goes into effect at noon for the Twin Cities and portions of southern Minnesota, while the rest of the southern half of the state will remain under a heat advisory. The high Thursday afternoon will climb to about 96 degrees, with a heat index of around 103 degrees.

Spotty strong storms are possible Thursday afternoon, and a few strong to severe storms will march through Thursday night.

Friday will be warm and muggy, with a high of around 88 degrees. A few pop-up rumbles are possible.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it'll be less oppressive with highs in the low 80s and sunshine. Temperatures in the 90s are possible next week.

Here's your seven-day forecast:

