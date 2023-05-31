I-94 closure planned this weekend, will remain reduced lanes until fall

article

Beginning this weekend travelers will encounter closures on I-94 that are likely to disrupt commute times.

A stretch of I-94 will close in both directions between I-394 and I-694 starting at 10 p.m. on Fri, June 2, through 5 a.m. Mon, June 5.

The closure will be used to remove the Plymouth Avenue bridge deck over I-94 from the Near North neighborhood to the North Loop in Minneapolis. Drivers can use I-394 to Hwy 169 to I-694 as an option for a detour.

The Plymouth Avenue bridge over I-94 in Minneapolis will get a new driving surface and the nearby intersection at Plymouth Avenue and 3rd Street will get improved sidewalks, ramps and signals. Construction is anticipated to be complete this fall.

Following the weekend closure, the ramp from North 3rd Street to westbound I-94 will be reduced to one lane starting near the Plymouth Avenue bridge through the fall as well.