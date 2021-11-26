Police: Child accidentally shot and killed in Brooklyn Park, teenage suspect in custody

A 5-year-old in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota was shot and killed by a 13-year-old when he accidently fired a gun as a group of kids were making a social media video, according to police.

In a release police say they responded to shooting at a home on the 8000 block of Florida Ave North around 10:20 p.m. Thursday evening. Responding officers provided aid to the 5-year-old victim, but the child died at the scene.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the 13-year-old handling a gun accidentally shot the child as a group of kids were making a social media video.

A juvenile suspect has been arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.