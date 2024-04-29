Single-vehicle crash kills man, injures teen in Olmsted County

article

A crash in Olmsted County killed a 55-year-old driver and injured his teenage passenger on Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Crash Report indicates the incident happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 63 near mile marker 46 in Oronoco Township, approximately 12 miles north of Rochester.

The driver was heading east on Highway 63 when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. The State Patrol said the 55-year-old driver from Rochester was killed in the crash. A 15-year-old boy was taken to Mayo Clinic with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not say what caused the vehicle to go off the road, but alcohol is not considered a factor, and the road conditions were listed as dry. Both people in the vehicle were wearing seatbelts during the crash.

At least 95 people have been killed on Minnesota roadways so far this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.