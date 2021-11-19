Olivia police shooting ruled justified, no criminal charges filed

article

Prosecutors have determined the deadly July 4 police shooting in Olivia was justified and no criminal charges will be filed against the officer involved.

Olivia police officer Aaron Clouse, an 11-year veteran on the force, shot and killed 32-year-old Ricardo Torres in the alley behind the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue East in the early morning hours of July 4, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Torres was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Investigators concluded Torres was armed and threatened Clouse prior to the deadly shooting.

Torres’ family had called for an FBI investigation into the police shooting because Crouse and Torres had a history. Crouse arrested Torres two years prior for outstanding warrants related to disorderly conduct. He used his Taser on him in that incident.

The shooting took place in Renville County, but the Blue Earth County Attorney's Office reviewed the case to avoid a potential conflict of interest.

Olivia City Administrator Dan Coughlin told FOX 9 Clouse remains on administrative leave while an internal review of the incident is conducted to determine whether he complied with the police policies and procedures. Coughlin said the city will likely ask another community in the region to assist with conducting that review process to avoid another potential conflict of interest.