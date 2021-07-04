Person shot, killed by police in Olivia, Minnesota early Sunday morning

An Olivia, Minnesota police officer shot and killed a man early Sunday morning after what police are calling an armed altercation.

According to the city of Olivia, Minnesota, the officer, who was in uniform, was confronted by an armed person around 2:20 a.m. on the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue in Olivia.

Olivia officials then say an altercation took place, "which resulted in the officer discharging their firearm."

The person who was shot was pronounced dead at Olivia Hospital.

The Minnesota BCA is investigating the incident. The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.