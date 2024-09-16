Evalulators lay out plan for Minneapolis PD reforms
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A report released last week outlines the plan for policing reforms for the Minneapolis Police Department after an investigation in the wake of the killing of George Floyd found a pattern of racial discrimination by the department.
Background
In 2023, a court approved a consent decree order between the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and the City of Minneapolis after an investigation following the murder of George Floyd. A consent decree is an agreement between two parties that is enforced by a court. In this case, the two parties are the state and the city.
The decree laid out the framework for a plan for the Minneapolis Police Department after an investigation found a "pattern or practice of race discrimination" within the department.
The consent decree laid out the goals for the department. The new progress report released last week looks at where things stand and outlines the path moving forward.
What's new?
On Friday, the independent evaluator (Effective Law Enforcement For All) was hired to oversee the consent decree process for Minneapolis released its plan to implement changes.
The report shows the goals for the next four years. The first two years will focus mostly on implementing changes and the second two years will focus mostly on evaluating the progress of the new programs and their effectiveness.
- Year 1 (Mar. 2024 to Mar. 2025):Review and update policies for body-worn camerasPolicy and training updatesRevamp the accountability systemIncrease support for officers and officer wellness servicesBrief supervisors on their new dutiesCreate a data systems plan and map of community resources
- Review and update policies for body-worn cameras
- Policy and training updates
- Revamp the accountability system
- Increase support for officers and officer wellness services
- Brief supervisors on their new duties
- Create a data systems plan and map of community resources
- Year 2 (Mar. 2025 to Mar. 2026):Complete policy changesEnact data systems planEvaluate officer wellness progressEnhance coordination with crisis intervention teamsConduct audits on plan progress
- Complete policy changes
- Enact data systems plan
- Evaluate officer wellness progress
- Enhance coordination with crisis intervention teams
- Conduct audits on plan progress
- Year 3 and 4 (Mar. 2026 to Mar. 2029):Continue to assess the progress of the evaluator's plan; receive public inputBegin annual policy reviews to determine if implemented policies are effective in moving forward with decree goalsOfficer wellness and data system plans should be fully enacted.
- Continue to assess the progress of the evaluator's plan; receive public input
- Begin annual policy reviews to determine if implemented policies are effective in moving forward with decree goals
- Officer wellness and data system plans should be fully enacted.
Read more
The full report is available online and below: