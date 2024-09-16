Evalulators lay out plan for Minneapolis PD reforms

The Brief The report outlines a four-year plan for the Minneapolis Police Department following an investigation that found a pattern of racial discrimination. In the first two years, efforts will focus on implementing changes such as updating body-worn camera policies, revamping accountability systems, enhancing officer wellness, and improving training. Years three and four will involve evaluating the progress of these changes, continuing assessments, and conducting annual policy reviews to ensure the effectiveness of the implemented reforms. The plan is overseen by the independent evaluator, Effective Law Enforcement For All, which aims to guide and monitor the consent decree process for sustainable reform​.



A report released last week outlines the plan for policing reforms for the Minneapolis Police Department after an investigation in the wake of the killing of George Floyd found a pattern of racial discrimination by the department.

Background

In 2023, a court approved a consent decree order between the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and the City of Minneapolis after an investigation following the murder of George Floyd. A consent decree is an agreement between two parties that is enforced by a court. In this case, the two parties are the state and the city.

The decree laid out the framework for a plan for the Minneapolis Police Department after an investigation found a "pattern or practice of race discrimination" within the department.

The consent decree laid out the goals for the department. The new progress report released last week looks at where things stand and outlines the path moving forward.

What's new?

On Friday, the independent evaluator (Effective Law Enforcement For All) was hired to oversee the consent decree process for Minneapolis released its plan to implement changes.

The report shows the goals for the next four years. The first two years will focus mostly on implementing changes and the second two years will focus mostly on evaluating the progress of the new programs and their effectiveness.

Year 1 (Mar. 2024 to Mar. 2025): Review and update policies for body-worn camerasPolicy and training updatesRevamp the accountability systemIncrease support for officers and officer wellness servicesBrief supervisors on their new dutiesCreate a data systems plan and map of community resources

Review and update policies for body-worn cameras

Policy and training updates

Revamp the accountability system

Increase support for officers and officer wellness services

Brief supervisors on their new duties

Create a data systems plan and map of community resources

Year 2 (Mar. 2025 to Mar. 2026): Complete policy changesEnact data systems planEvaluate officer wellness progressEnhance coordination with crisis intervention teamsConduct audits on plan progress

Complete policy changes

Enact data systems plan

Evaluate officer wellness progress

Enhance coordination with crisis intervention teams

Conduct audits on plan progress

Year 3 and 4 (Mar. 2026 to Mar. 2029): Continue to assess the progress of the evaluator's plan; receive public inputBegin annual policy reviews to determine if implemented policies are effective in moving forward with decree goalsOfficer wellness and data system plans should be fully enacted.

Continue to assess the progress of the evaluator's plan; receive public input

Begin annual policy reviews to determine if implemented policies are effective in moving forward with decree goals

Officer wellness and data system plans should be fully enacted.

The full report is available online and below: