Officer, man identified in Robbinsdale officer-involved shooting

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the officer who shot an armed man in Robbinsdale, Minnesota over the weekend.

According to Robbinsdale police, late Saturday night, police responded to a report of a suicidal person with a gun inside a home. After repeatedly trying to contact with the man inside, he came out of the home while holding the gun and moved toward the officers, ignoring commands to stop.

According to the BCA, Crystal Police Sgt. Geoffrey Kusick fired his gun, striking the man. Kusick, an 11-year veteran with the department, is on standard administrative leave.

The BCA identified the man who was shot as 29-year-old Adam Paul Nelson. He remains at North Memorial Health Hospital for treatment.

Parts of the incident were captured on body cameras and dash camera.

The case remains under investigation by the BCA. Once completed, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office will review for possible charges.