1 hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Robbinsdale, Minnesota

Authorities are investigating after a person was shot by police late Saturday night in Robbinsdale, Minnesota.

According to police, at 11:38 p.m. officers responded to a report of a suicidal person with a gun inside a home on the 3300 block of France Avenue North. The person who called police met officers outside.

Police said officers made repeated attempts to contact the person from outside the home. Unexpectedly, the person came out of the home with a gun and began moving toward officers, ignoring commands to stop. An officer shot the person, who was transported to the hospital.

The Minnesota BCA is investigating the incident.