Number of overdoses double over last week in St. Paul, including 2 deaths

article

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota say there have been at least 28 suspected overdoses in the city in the city over the last six days, including two deaths.

The number of suspected overdoses is almost double the average in previous weeks, according to a news release from the St. Paul Police Department.

Police said there does not appear to be a significant correlation between the type of drug or location in relation to the suspected overdoses.

In light of the spike in suspected overdoses, the police department is warning the public that the narcotics currently sold on the street have an increased risk of adverse side effects and death.

The police department is also reminding people of the city’s Good Samaritan Overdose Medical Assistance Statute, which states that “a person acting in good faith who seeks medical assistance for another person who is experiencing a drug-related overdose may not be charged or prosecuted for that possession sharing or use of a controlled substance.”

If you or someone you know is using illicit narcotics, police recommend the following: