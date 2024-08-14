North Oaks estate with ties to James J. Hill on the market for nearly $3.5M

article

A North Oaks estate with ties to railroad tycoon James J. Hill is on the market for nearly $3.5 million.

What the home offers

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home at 16 Evergreen Road is listed by Krista Wolter and Patti Schmidt-Iverson of Coldwell Banker Realty for $3,495,000. It sits on the original site of James J. Hill's estate on the shores of Pleasant Lake.

According to the listing, the two-story home sits on a nearly three-acre lot. The home itself offers "spacious interiors adorned with high-end finishes and state-of-the-art amenities," the listing states. It has a gourmet kitchen, a great room with a vaulted ceiling and wood beams, as well as a primary suite with a spa-like bathroom; a private office; a wine cellar and a home theater.

The home has expansive windows that provide views of the estate, as well as the in-ground pool and hot tub, which overlook the lake.

The property also has an "indoor automotive turn table," which allows the homeowner to show off their vehicles.

"This residence is a rare find that harmonizes historical significance with modern luxury living, offering an unparalleled lifestyle in one of Minnesota's most prestigious communities," the listing states.

The home was listed for sale nearly a month ago, the listing states.

Take a look inside

Here are photos of the 11,802-square-foot home:

Image 1 of 72 ▼ North Oaks estate with ties to railroad tycoon James J. Hill is on the market for nearly $3.5 million (Erik Mickelsen)



