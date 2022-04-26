Nordic Waffles closing Rosedale location, will focus on store brand

article

After garnering a faithful Minnesota State Fair following, Nordic Waffles will focus its attention on its grocery store brand going forward – closing its Rosedale Shopping Center location in the process.

The freshly-made waffle concept that began in Minneapolis in 2016 will expand its retail product line with a "Berries & Cream" waffle in early May at convenience and grocery stores throughout more than 900 stores in the Midwest, including Lunds & Byerlys, Kowalski’s, Cub, Hy-Vee, Cash Wise and more.

The frozen Berries & Cream waffle marks the first sweet offering from the brand available. The sandwich is made with strawberry and raspberry sauce on top a fresh cream filling, wrapped in its signature heart-shaped waffle made with a Scandinavian style batter.

However, given the strong growth potential it sees at retail, Nordic Waffles will close its kiosk at Rosedale Shopping Center’s Potluck Food Hall on April 27, 2022.

In a statement, Nordic Waffles said it will focus most of its resources on the expansion of its grocery offerings, including adding new products, retail partners in new markets, distribution and manufacturing.

Advertisement

"Potluck provided an environment to gain consumer insights and served as the production hub to launch our packaged foods division," Jeremy Ely, CEO of Nordic Waffles said in the announcement. "Rosedale Mall was extremely supportive of our goals. However, as our lease comes to an end, it presented a greater opportunity to focus our resources on supporting the continued growth of our frozen food strategy."