Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:28 PM CDT until TUE 11:30 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
16
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:30 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Pennington County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 3:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
from TUE 1:09 PM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:15 PM CDT, Becker County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Polk County, Red Lake County

Nordic Waffles closing Rosedale location, will focus on store brand

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Restaurants
FOX 9
article

After garnering a faithful Minnesota State Fair following, Nordic Waffles will focus its attention on its grocery store brand going forward – closing its Rosedale Shopping Center location in the process.

(FOX 9) - After garnering a faithful Minnesota State Fair following, Nordic Waffles will focus its attention on its grocery store brand going forward – closing its Rosedale Shopping Center location in the process.

The freshly-made waffle concept that began in Minneapolis in 2016 will expand its retail product line with a "Berries & Cream" waffle in early May at convenience and grocery stores throughout more than 900 stores in the Midwest, including Lunds & Byerlys, Kowalski’s, Cub, Hy-Vee, Cash Wise and more.

The frozen Berries & Cream waffle marks the first sweet offering from the brand available. The sandwich is made with strawberry and raspberry sauce on top a fresh cream filling, wrapped in its signature heart-shaped waffle made with a Scandinavian style batter.

However, given the strong growth potential it sees at retail, Nordic Waffles will close its kiosk at Rosedale Shopping Center’s Potluck Food Hall on April 27, 2022. 

In a statement, Nordic Waffles said it will focus most of its resources on the expansion of its grocery offerings, including adding new products, retail partners in new markets, distribution and manufacturing.

"Potluck provided an environment to gain consumer insights and served as the production hub to launch our packaged foods division," Jeremy Ely, CEO of Nordic Waffles said in the announcement. "Rosedale Mall was extremely supportive of our goals. However, as our lease comes to an end, it presented a greater opportunity to focus our resources on supporting the continued growth of our frozen food strategy."