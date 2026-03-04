Nicole Amor killed: White Bear Lake orders flags at half-staff

The Brief White Bear Lake native Nicole Amor was one of four U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed Sunday when a drone struck a command center in Kuwait. The City of White Bear Lake has ordered flags at half-staff in honor of Amor. Six U.S. service members have died during operations involving Iran.



The City of White Bear Lake is honoring a local resident who gave her life for the ongoing operations in Iran.

The U.S. Department of War announced Monday night Nicole M. Amor, 39, was one of four U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed Sunday when a drone hit a command center in Kuwait. That was just a day after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran, which launched retaliatory strikes.

All were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command in Des Moines, lowa. Amor enlisted in the National Guard as a 92A (Automated Logistics Specialist) in 2005. She transferred to the Army Reserve in 2006, and deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in 2019.

White Bear Lake flying flags at half-staff

What we know:

White Bear Lake Mayor Mary Nicklawske announced on social media the city has ordered flags be at half-staff in honor of Amor.

Nicklawske posted the following statement: "Our community is deeply saddened by the loss of Sergeant Nicole Amor, who gave her life in service to our nation. As a devoted wife, mother and neighbor, her absence will be felt by all who knew her. We also recognize the immense sacrifice her family has made and will continue to make. Her memory will be honored by our city and never forgotten. Our hearts go out to her loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time, and we stand ready to support them in the days ahead."

Amor’s husband reacts

What they're saying:

Amor’s husband, Joey Amor, spoke with the Associated Press Tuesday night. He said she was an avid gardener who enjoyed making salsa from the peppers and tomatoes in her garden with her son, a high school senior.

She also often went rollerblading and bicycling with their daughter, who is in fourth grade.

"You don't go to Kuwait thinking something's going to happen, and for her to be one of the first – it hurts," Joey said. "If you needed anything she would just take care of it for you. She's helped a lot of people through a lot of dark times, and brought a lot of light to this world."

Gov. Walz reacts

Local perspective:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shared the following post on social media:

"Minnesota is mourning the loss of Sergeant First Class Nicole M. Amor of White Bear Lake who was killed in Kuwait on Sunday. She answered the call to serve and gave her life in service to our state and nation. Minnesotans are wrapping our arms around her loved ones."