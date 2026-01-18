Nicaraguan man arrested by ICE in Minneapolis dies at El Paso facility

The Brief Victor Manuel Diaz, a 36-year-old from Nicaragua taken into custody by federal agents in Minneapolis, died in ICE custody in El Paso, Texas. Diaz was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at 4:09 p.m. on Jan. 14. His death is presumed a suicide, but the official cause is under investigation. His death has prompted reaction from U.S. Senator Tina Smith, and Jason Chavez of the Minneapolis City Council.



A man from Nicaragua arrested by federal agents in Minneapolis on Jan. 6 died while in ICE custody in El Paso, Texas on Jan. 14.

Victor Manuel Diaz dies in ICE custody

The backstory:

ICE says contract security staff found Victor Manuel Diaz unconscious in his room at Camp East Montana. Medical staff on site were immediately notified and began life-saving measures. El Paso EMS was called at 3:35 p.m. and arrived 10 minutes later to continue efforts. Diaz was pronounced dead at 4:09 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Diaz had been in ICE custody since Jan. 6 after being arrested in Minneapolis for an immigration violation. He had entered the United States illegally on March 26, 2024, and was ordered removed in absentia by an immigration judge in August if 2025.

Cause of death under investigation

What we know:

ICE says Diaz's death is presumed to be a suicide, though the official cause is still being investigated.

ICE has protocols in place to report in-custody deaths, which include notifying Congress, stakeholders and the media. Reports are also made available on ICE's public website within 90 days. Federal officials released the following statement:

"ICE emphasizes that all detainees receive comprehensive medical care, including screenings and access to emergency services. They assert that no detained individual is denied emergency care during their stay."

Tina Smith, Jason Chavez react

What they're saying:

U.S. Senator Tina Smith and Jason Chavez of the Minneapolis City Council issued statements on the man's death via social media.

"Hearing reports that a man taken by ICE in Minneapolis died in federal custody. This is another senseless tragedy, ICE has an obligation to keep detainees safe," Smith said on X. "We need a complete and impartial investigation of what is happening in these detention centers."

"Rest in peace Victor Manuel Diaz. He was a Latino immigrant kidnapped by ICE in Minneapolis. He died in ICE custody at Camp East Montana, Texas while facing deportation. We have unjust immigration system that continues to take the lives of our neighbors while tearing families apart. Camp East Montana, is a $1.24 billion privately operated immigration detention facility funded by taxpayers. There are reports of a lack of access to medication and more. This facility needs to shut down," Chavez posted to Facebook.

Gov. Tim Walz is calling for an investigation into the man's death.

"This is deeply disturbing, especially after reports of growing concerns about the conditions at this facility. An investigation must take place," Walz posted on X.