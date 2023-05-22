Niall Horan bringing 'The Show' tour to Minnesota in 2024

article

Niall Horan is bringing his tour to St. Paul next summer.

The Show Live on Tour 2024 is Horan's biggest tour yet, and will kick off on Feb. 21, 2024, in Belfast, Northern Ireland, before making its way to the United States. The North American leg of the tour will include a stop at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on July 7, 2024.

On tour, Horan will be performing songs from all three of his solo albums, including the soon-to-be-released album The Show, which comes out June 9. According to a press release, "A deeply felt meditation on everything from mental health to the infinite complexity and uncertainty of love, The Show is an endlessly spellbinding statement on following your heart to its absolute truth."

"There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives," Horan said in a statement. "To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting."

Public ticket sales begin June 2, with presales the week prior, including the Citi/AAdvantage presale, which starts Tuesday, May 30.