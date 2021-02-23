Next vaccine priority group will be announced within days, Gov. Walz says

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz says he will announce within days the next priority groups to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He also said he is not planning to wait until senior citizens are fully vaccinated before opening up eligibility to more people.

Walz said administration officials are debating whether to make the move once 60 percent of seniors are vaccinated, or 70 percent, or 80 percent. According to health officials, nearly 42 percent of Minnesota seniors have had at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"There are 65 year olds that are healthy and are simply not standing in line yet. We want them to get it, but we can’t hold up giving it to others while we’re waiting for somebody to decide if they’re going to take it," Walz told reporters.

Minnesota is likely to see a large increase in doses over the next several weeks because of manufacturing gains at Pfizer and Moderna, as well as a new single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson that's expected to get FDA emergency authorization within a week.