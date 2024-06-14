New Prague woman featured in documentary on living with vitiligo

For Alicia Roufs, growing up with vitiligo meant constantly covering up the white patches of skin that cover 80% to 90% of her body. But she still endured name-calling and worse.

"The teasing and the bullying. You were the one that got singled out and picked on and my nickname was Spot. I got called that a lot," said Roufs.

Roufs shares her story in a new documentary called "More Than Our Skin."

The independent film profiles five women living with the disease, which causes the autoimmune system to attack the body's pigment cells and can lead to depression, social stigma and isolation.

"People take their lives because of it. Vitiligo. People lock themselves in rooms for years with vitiligo. It doesn't physically take a life, but it can take so much of one's life in the process of having it," said the film's director Tonia Magras.

The filmmakers hope capturing the women's journey from pain to purpose will educate the general public about what vitiligo is and why it happens to certain people.

They also hope the film helps those who have the disease realize others are going through the same thing.

"How can we better make people understand that this is not something to fear and help these children and young people and people who are my age, who may find a spot and just start their journey with vitiligo not be so afraid," said Magras.

Roufs hopes the documentary raises awareness about vitiligo and helps those who see it understand that differences are only skin deep.

"I hope it helps a child grow and know that they're not alone with it," said Roufs.

"More Than Our Skin" will make its Minnesota premiere on June 25 at Showplace Icon Theater in St Louis Park.

The documentary is also available to stream at the film's website at morethanourskin.org