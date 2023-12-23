New Minnesota state flag, Minneapolis cafe milestone, 35 anglers rescued from ice: This week's top stories

Minnesota's new state flag. Jax Cafe in northeast Minneapolis celebrates 90 years. Thirty-five anglers stranded on ice rescued in Beltrami County. Here are the top stories from Dec. 16-22.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission, which was tasked with adopting a new state flag and state seal by Jan. 1, met on Friday, with the goal of selecting the new flag after narrowing down the choices to three earlier this week.

The commission settled on a flag design, choosing the submission with the white, green and blue stripes and an eight point star on the left. The commission will be making some changes to the flag to try to make it more "Minnesota" looking.

For nine decades, customers have been coming to Jax Cafe for birthdays, anniversaries and job promotions.

Jax opened as a working man's bar in 1933, shortly after the repeal of prohibition, and eventually grew into a staple of the Twin Cities restaurant scene. It will celebrate 90 years of its own story in the spring when more of its snowbird customers are back in town. In the meantime, it will continue to serve up memories that stand the test of time.

To read more about Jax Cafe's history, click here.

3. 35 anglers rescued on floating ice in Minnesota lake

Thirty-five people had to be rescued Sunday evening after ice broke away from the shore of Upper Red Lake, north of Bemidji.

Beltrami County officials say strong winds caused the ice to shift, sparking the rescue efforts at around 4:47 p.m. on Dec. 17. Authorities used an airboat to evacuate the stranded people from the ice.

County officials say, unfortunately, situations like this are common events for responders in Beltrami County.

The new Minnesota seal design, as of Dec. 15, 2023. The design could undergo additional changes before the State Emblems Redesign Commission finalizes the new state seal. (Supplied)

Minnesota has a new state flag and seal.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission, which was tasked with adopting a new state flag and state seal by Jan. 1, 2024, finalized the new state flag and state seal on Tuesday. Unless the Minnesota Legislature rejects the designs, the new emblems will automatically become official on May 11, 2024, which Minnesota observes as Statehood Day.

The new state seal features a loon, while the flag includes the conceptual shape of Minnesota in dark blue with a white, eight-pointed star pointing to the top of the flag.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter (FOX 9)

For 18 months, the City of St. Paul offered a monthly payment of $500 in pre-paid debit cards to 150 of its residents, and a new study is offering a glimpse of the guaranteed income program's effectiveness.

During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and the St. Paul City Council launched the People’s Prosperity Guaranteed Income Pilot (PPP) to help "address structural inequities through progressive public policy and programming that promotes belonging, mobility, and agency for all residents."

To learn the results of the program, click here.

The logo of the first CosMc's drive-thru only restaurant is seen on December 9, 2023 in Bolingbrook, Illinois. CosMc's, a spin-off restaurant of McDonald's, officially opened its first location on December 9, 2023, with ten more locations planned to (Getty Images) Expand

McDonald's spinoff CosMc's officially opened its first store as customers endured long wait times to try a custom beverage and snack.

The drive-thru-only, "small-format, beverage-led" concept proved to be so popular during its opening week that local police were enlisted to direct traffic around the pilot store in Bolingbrook, Illinois, about 30 miles from Chicago.

One woman wrote about her experience as she waited in line for hours. Was the wait worth it? Click here to read more.

A third person in Minnesota has died, and at least 26 others have gotten sick from a salmonella outbreak linked to contaminated cantaloupe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared an update on Friday about the outbreak, stating 302 people in 42 states have become ill since mid-November. Among those, 129 have been hospitalized, and four people have died, three in Minnesota and one in Oregon.

The CDC advises not to eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you don’t know the brand and throw away any recalled pre-cut or whole cantaloupes. To see a full list of recalled fruits, click here.

Generic Police Lights (FOX 9)

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office was requesting help finding a missing young woman who may be in the Twin Cities.

The 21-year-old was reported missing from the City of Eden Valley, approximately 90 miles west of the Twin Cities, after she last contacted her family around July 27.

In an update Wednesday, authorities say the woman was found safe.

Three women were treated at a Minneapolis hospital with similar symptoms, with one woman reporting she was given a drink at a bar in Dinkytown.

Police say between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday, three women arrived at Hennepin Healthcare with "similar symptoms of illness and alcohol-related issues."

Officers were only able to speak with one woman, who said she began feeling sick after drinking alcohol at a bar in Dinkytown, and that she had an alcoholic beverage that was given to her by another person, police said.

More than two years after a mom and physician's assistant was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting on Minneapolis’ popular Eat Street, authorities were able to charge the suspected triggerman thanks to some remarkable forensics and dogged investigative work.

"I had no idea going to dinner that I would end up shot and almost dying, and my life was going to be changed forever," the woman, Amber, recently told FOX 9’s Paul Blume during an interview at her home. She asked to only use her first name for privacy and safety concerns.

To read more of the story, click here.