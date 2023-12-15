21-year-old woman missing from Stearns County since July found safe in Minneapolis

Editors note: The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said the missing 21-year-old woman was found safe in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

See the original story below:

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help finding a missing young woman who may be in the Twin Cities.

The 21-year-old was reported missing from the City of Eden Valley, approximately 90 miles west of the Twin Cities, after she last contacted her family around July 27.

"This is an investigation; however, efforts to locate [the woman] have been unsuccessful as of this date," said the sheriff’s office in a statement Friday, adding it has "concern for [her] safety."

The sheriff’s office believes she may be in the Twin Cities area, specifically the Bloomington area.

She is 5-foot-2, weighs 125 pounds, and has blue eyes. Authorities say she is known to wear a wig and shared a picture with the woman having purple-gray hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is requested to contact the sheriff’s office at 320-251-4240 or submit a tip to their website here.