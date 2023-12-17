Dozens of anglers trapped on floating ice in Minnesota lake

Between 40 and 50 people became stranded Sunday evening after ice broke away from the shore of Upper Red Lake, north of Bemidji.

Beltrami County officials say strong winds caused the ice to shift, sparking the rescue efforts.

County officials say, unfortunately, situations like this are common events for responders in Beltrami County.

"We thank all of the many dedicated emergency responders who are yet again assisting fishermen stranded on Upper Red Lake," writes Beltrami County Public Information Officer Christopher Muller. "Upper Red Lake is a very popular fishing destination, frequently utilized before ice is stable resulting in the need to rescue people either from falling through the ice or floating on ice floats."

Rescue efforts were underway as of 7:20 p.m.