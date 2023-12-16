3rd death in Minnesota linked to cantaloupe salmonella outbreak

A third person in Minnesota has died, and at least 26 others have gotten sick from a salmonella outbreak linked to contaminated cantaloupe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared an update on Friday about the outbreak, stating 302 people in 42 states have become ill since mid-November. Among those, 129 have been hospitalized, and four people have died, three in Minnesota and one in Oregon.

Minnesota currently has the highest number of salmonella cases linked to cantaloupe nationwide, with 26 reported cases and three deaths. Neighboring Wisconsin has 22 reported illnesses, and Iowas has eight. However, officials say the actual number is likely much higher as many cases have likely gone unreported.

The CDC advises not to eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you don’t know the brand and throw away any recalled pre-cut or whole cantaloupes. To see a full list of recalled fruits, click here.

Symptoms of salmonella include cramping, diarrhea, nausea, or fever, often starting within a few hours to six days. Most people recover from the illness without treatment.

The CDC said children under 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to get sick. At least 40 reported cases were people in long-term care facilities, and 30 were children at childcare centers.

Officials are still investigating the outbreak.

Editors note: The video above first aired on Nov. 26.