New Minnesota state flag selected

The commission tasked with selecting the new Minnesota state flag has picked a final design from the three finalists. F1953 was selected as the finalist and will be the basis of the design as the commission works on the final design.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission, which was tasked with adopting a new state flag and state seal by Jan. 1, met on Friday, with the goal of selecting the new flag after narrowing down the choices to three earlier this week.

The commission settled on a flag design, choosing the submission with the white, green and blue stripes and an eight point star on the left. The commission will be making some changes to the flag to try to make it more "Minnesota" looking.

Here is the original design of the final flag, which could have changes made to it:

Minnesota state flag design F1953.

Here are the three finalist designs:

The three finalists for the new Minnesota state flag. (Supplied)

The commission has already made its final selection for the new state seal, choosing the design featuring a loon. The commission did agree on some changes, including removing the state motto and year of statehood that were on the original design, and adding a Dakota phrase, which inspired the name Minnesota.

Here's the seal, which could see more design changes before the commission finalizes it:

The new Minnesota seal design, as of Dec. 15, 2023. The design could undergo additional changes before the State Emblems Redesign Commission finalizes the new state seal. (Supplied)

The commission will be meeting again on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. There they will discuss final design variations for both the state flag and state seal.

