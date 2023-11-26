Cantaloupes sold in Minnesota linked to deadly nationwide salmonella outbreak

Contaminated cantaloupes have sickened at least 13 people in Minnesota as part of a nationwide outbreak that has left two people dead, health officials warn.

Nationwide, at least 99 cases of salmonella in recent weeks have been linked to cantaloupes including 13 cases in Minnesota and another 13 combined between Wisconsin and Iowa.

The following products have been recalled as a result of the outbreak:

Whole cantaloupes Might have a sticker that says "Malichita" or "Rudy," with the number "4050", and "Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique"

Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupes Includes cantaloupe cubes, melon medleys, and fruit medleys Sold in Oklahoma stores between October 30 and November 10, 2023 Most have a yellow label with "Vinyard," and some have a red label with "Fresh"

ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products Includes whole cantaloupes, cantaloupe chunks in clamshell packaging, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging Best-by dates between October 27 and October 31, 2023 Sold in ALDI stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin

Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes Includes cantaloupe chunks, seasonal blend, melon mixes, and fruit mixes Packed in clear square or round plastic containers Best-by dates between November 7 to November 12, 2023 Sold in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia

If you have any of the recalled cantaloupes, you should throw them out and wash any surfaces they came in contact with. You should contact a doctor if you experience any of the following symptoms: