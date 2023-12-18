Woman who drank at Dinkytown bar sickened; 2 others report similar symptoms

article

Three women were treated at a Minneapolis hospital with similar symptoms, with one woman reporting she was given a drink at a bar in Dinkytown.

Police say between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday, three women arrived at Hennepin Healthcare with "similar symptoms of illness and alcohol-related issues."

According to police, two of the women were 18-years-old and one was an unidentified woman.

Officers were only able to speak with one woman, who said she began feeling sick after drinking alcohol at a bar in Dinkytown, and that she had an alcoholic beverage that was given to her by another person, police said.

Police say they completed a report on the incident but did not say if it was an active investigation.