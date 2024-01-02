Nenookaasi Healing Camp residents sue Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to stop eviction

Residents of the Nenookaasi Healing Camp in Minneapolis have filed a lawsuit against Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in hopes of stopping their eviction.

The class action lawsuit filed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court alleges encampment evictions violate the residents' rights afforded to them by the U.S. Constitution and state Constitution, with a press release stating "There is no process provided for residents to contest the eviction or to collect their possessions and property in the event of an eviction."

The lawsuit is seeking permanent relief from the court and an order against any eviction action by Mayor Frey. Previously, Frey had threatened to clear the camp on Dec. 14 and Dec. 19, 2023, the release notes.

The Nenookaasi Healing Camp was established in August 2023 on a city-owned lot on the corner of 13th Avenue South and East 23rd Street in Minneapolis' Phillips neighborhood. It aims to support harm reduction, healing and cultural wellness, and around 100 former residents have transitioned into housing, the release says. Currently, about 150 residents are still living in the camp.

The lawsuit alleges systematic government brutality and displacement of Indigenous people, noting the way the city carries out the encampment evictions — armed law enforcement, bulldozing and destroying residents' belongings, and spraying chemical irritants, among other tactics — "amounts to a penalty, harm, and/or punishment that Defendant Frey and his law enforcement officers impose or threaten to impose."

The lawsuit aims to end this cycle, a release says.

FOX 9 has reached out to Mayor Frey's office for comment.

You can read the full lawsuit below.