Nearly 45k fentanyl pills seized during traffic stop in southern Minnesota

Law enforcement seized approximately 45,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in southern Minnesota as part of a narcotics investigation, according to authorities.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said detectives with the Violent Offender Task Force learned that someone was planning on returning to Minnesota with a "large quantity of narcotics."

When the suspect's vehicle crossed from Iowa into Minnesota on Feb. 13, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol initiated a traffic stop. Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found two suitcases containing approximately 45,000 fentanyl pills and a kilogram of cocaine, according to the criminal complaint.

Four people in the car were arrested, two of which face felony charges. A 22-year-old man from Minneapolis was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime. Another 22-year-old man from Minneapolis was charged with one count of first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime, according to court documents.

The drug bust was part of a VOTF narcotics investigation in the metro area, HCSO said.