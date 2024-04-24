Naz Reid awarded NBA Sixth Man of the year

article

A Minnesota Timberwolves fan favorite has been awarded prestigious honors for NBA players coming off the bench.

Naz Reid, who was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Timberwolves in 2019, will be the recipient of the John Havlicek Trophy as the 2023-24 Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year, according to a league announcement.

At just 24 years old, Reid is considered one of the best backup centers in the league after averaging 13.5 points per game while pulling down 5.2 rebounds on average during the 2023-24 NBA season.

He appeared in 81 games this year, starting 14 of them.

Reid is the first player in Timberwolves history to win the award.

In June 2023, he signed a three-year extension with the Timberwolves, saying, "this is where I wanted to be."