National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week: How do animal shelters determine breeds?
(FOX 9) - This week is National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week and FOX 9 is celebrating by hosting an 11:45 a.m. segment with the Animal Humane Society each weekday.
Wednesday, Dr. Angelica Dimock from the Animal Humane Society stopped by to talk about how shelters determine a dog’s breed.
Be sure to follow along all of FOX 9's Shelter Appreciation Week at 11:45 a.m. on FOX 9 News at 11 a.m. Also, be sure to check FOX9.com for all the segments.
Here is the schedule for the week:
- Monday: How shelters behavior test dogs
- Tuesday: How to find a lost pet: Return rates of microchipping and lost cats
- Wednesday: How do animal shelters determine breeds?
- Thursday: What is an open admission shelter and what does "no kill" really mean?
- Friday: Why foster families are needed, especially for big dogs