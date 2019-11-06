National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week: How do animal shelters determine breeds?

This week is National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week and FOX 9 is celebrating by hosting an 11:45 a.m. segment with the Animal Humane Society each weekday.

Wednesday, Dr. Angelica Dimock from the Animal Humane Society stopped by to talk about how shelters determine a dog’s breed.

Be sure to follow along all of FOX 9's Shelter Appreciation Week at 11:45 a.m. on FOX 9 News at 11 a.m. Also, be sure to check FOX9.com for all the segments.

Here is the schedule for the week: